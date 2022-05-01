The playoffs are not about individual accomplishments. This is the time where players make every single sacrifice from points to minutes without complaint — at least they’re supposed to. That’s why there aren’t any playoff awards except for Finals MVP and, of course, the championship.

And there’s really no need for any other official awards. The big gold ball is plenty enough of an award, but there is certainly room to acknowledge players who have been outstanding in the postseason. So for each round I’ll be naming an MVP and the best five players to an all-round team. As I’ve explained before, I do not believe the league should be beholden to positions. This is basketball. The rules for each position are defined by each individual team’s concept. If the best five players happen to be two forwards, two guards and a center, I’m fine with that. But it’s not necessarily what I’m looking for. The purpose of this is to acknowledge who dominates each round, which also means winning the round is not a requirement.