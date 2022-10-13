Six weeks through the College Football season, just 15 unbeaten teams remain.



Eleven of those teams find themselves in the top 11 spots of the AP Poll, but much will change after this week’s exciting slate of games.

But before we get to those games, we are ranking the best remaining unbeaten teams. So here they are.

Ohio State (AP rank: No. 2)

Ohio State makes its first appearance at the top of this list, mainly because of the play of QB CJ Stroud. The clear Heisman frontrunner at this point in the season, Stroud has been the main catalyst for the No. 1 scoring offense and No. 2 offense — in terms of total yards — in the country. Coming off his 361-yard, six-touchdown performance this past week, the OSU signal-caller now leads the country with 24 passing touchdowns, and an incredible passer rating of 207.6. The Buckeyes are off this week before Iowa comes to town the following.

Alabama (AP rank: No. 3)

Alabama moved down one spot in the rankings this week, after escaping defeat at home against unranked Texas A&M. However, unlike the AP Poll, I gave the Crimson Tide the benefit of the doubt and kept them above Georgia, as they were playing without their star QB Bryce Young. Bama made a ton of mistakes against A&M, but remained unbeaten, and will travel to Tennessee for a huge matchup with the No. 6 Volunteers, who are also unbeaten. Young is expected to play in the game that will truly show where both teams stand at the college football season’s halfway point.

Georgia (AP rank: No. 1)

Georgia remains at No. 3 in the rankings following its dominant defeat of Auburn this past weekend. Georgia’s run game continued to lead the way, rushing for 295 yards and six scores in the contest. Georgia’s defense also continued their stifling play, allowing just 258 yards and 10 points. Their defense ranks in the top 10 in the country in terms of scoring and yards allowed, and will be tested this week against the 3-3 Vanderbilt Commodores.



Clemson (AP rank: No. 4)

Clemson’s defense has really come together since allowing 45 points and 447 yards to Wake Forest a few weeks back. This past week against Boston College, Clemson allowed just three points on 254 yards. QB DJ Uiagalelei continued his stellar play, with 289 total yards and three touchdowns. The Tigers are traveling to Florida State this weekend, before a matchup with the currently undefeated Syracuse Orange next weekend.

Michigan (AP rank: No. 5)

Michigan had a dominant win at Indiana this past weekend in what was by far QB JJ McCarthy’s best performance of the season. McCarthy threw for a season-high 304 yards and three touchdowns, as the passing game finally led the way for the Wolverines. RB Blake Corum still had over 100 yards on the ground for the third consecutive game — he now has rushed for 735 yards and 11 touchdowns through the team’s first six games. Michigan hosts undefeated Penn State this weekend in one of the biggest matchups of Week 6 (probably the second-biggest right behind Alabama-Tennessee).

Tennessee (AP rank: No. 6)

Tennessee continued to prove its realness with a 40-13 beatdown of the 25th-ranked LSU Tigers in Baton Rouge. QB Hendon Hooker was impressive yet again, with 239 yards passing and two touchdowns. RB Jabari Small had his best game of the season with 127 yards and two touchdowns on the ground. And it was the defense who shut down LSU’s high-powered offense, forcing two turnovers and sacking QB Jayden Daniels five times. Their realness will truly be tested this week when No. 3 Alabama comes to town in the game of the week. It will be their fourth game against a ranked opponent this season — and by far the toughest.

USC (AP rank: No. 7)

USC passed another test last weekend when it took down a good Washington State team at home. Despite the firepower on offense, it was the defense that truly stole the show, slowing down the Cougars’ high-powered offense, and shutting them out in the second half altogether. The Trojans will have by far their toughest test of the season this week, when they travel to Utah to face the 20th-ranked Utes. The Trojans will need QB Caleb Williams to get back on track after he’s struggled to play his best football in two of their last three games.

UCLA (AP rank: No. 11)

Speaking of Utah, UCLA continued its surprise season with a very impressive home win against the then-No. 11 Utes. Back-to-back wins against top 15 teams catapults the Bruins to the No. 8 spot in the rankings. QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson continued his incredible fifth season as the leader of the UCLA offense, with over 300 combined yards and four touchdowns. And again, RB Zach Charbonnet proved why he’s one of the best in college football, rushing for 198 yards and a touchdown, bringing his season total to 615 yards and six touchdowns in just five games. The Bruins have a bye this week before yet another tough test — this time in Eugene — to take on the currently 12th-ranked Oregon Ducks.

Oklahoma State (AP rank: No. 8)

Oklahoma State’s offense continued to shine in its 41-31 win against a good Texas Tech team. QB Spencer Sanders threw for 297 yards and a touchdown, adding to his impressive 2022 campaign (1,394 yards, 12 touchdowns, two interceptions). Oklahoma State’s defense struggled to stop the Red Raiders, allowing over 500 total yards of offense. The Cowboys will have a huge test this week as they travel to TCU to take on the 13th-ranked and unbeaten Horned Frogs, in what may be the third-best game in college football this week (or maybe fourth after USC/Utah? There are just so many great games this week).

Ole Miss (AP rank: No. 9)

Ole Miss was jumped by UCLA in the rankings, but still finds itself in the 10th and final spot, ahead of Penn State, TCU, and the rest of the unbeaten teams. Mississippi’s offense was firing on all cylinders this past weekend against a not-so-good Vanderbilt team. QB Jaxson Dart threw for 448 yards, while the team totaled nearly 600 yards of offense. The defense didn’t look all that impressive, but they’ll have a chance to improve against a struggling Auburn team this weekend.