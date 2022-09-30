A quarter of the way through the c ollege f ootball season, you start to get a sense of which teams are for real, and which teams are not.

From the blowout victories to the gritty wins on the road, the best teams always find ways to win. And with four games under most teams’ belts, just 21 unbeaten teams remain.

For non-SEC teams, you pretty much have to go perfect (or close to it) to have any shot at making the College Football Playoff. So here are the 10 best unbeaten teams (who all still have a shot at the Playoff) right now.