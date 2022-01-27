Yes! The Winter Olympics are here, and I’m not going to be sitting at a copy desk in a Colorado ski town awaiting results from halfway around the world this time. I don’t know what to be happier about: My work inbox being free of Olympic coverage plans, or my knowledge of skiers, snowboarders, cross-country skiers, etc., finally proving useful.

The counter to that is I’m no longer on the mountain at every opportunity; I’m in Chicago, where the only thing to do with snow is cuss at it and shovel it. Incredibly jarring lifestyle change aside, it’s nice to delve back into the world of winter sports after a break from being immersed in it for a decade.

You may have heard of the following athletes, but if you haven’t, allow me to introduce you. And if you do know them, let me give you a little refresher from last time you saw (most of) them competing in Korea in 2018.

If you want to be mad about the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, be mad. The U.S. diplomatic boycott, China being accused of genocide, and the continuing pandemic are all good reasons. Just try to enjoy the athletes, too, because they didn’t pick the venue of the most prestigious competition in their sport, and they don’t deserve to have their life’s work shit on because of the political landscape of that venue.

Alright, here are the competitors who hopefully will have you chanting “U-S-A!” in a non-politically motivated, purely proud way.