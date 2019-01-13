Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF

The Bradley Center, home to the Milwaukee Bucks for 30 years, as well as Marquette hoops and the AHL’s Milwaukee Admirals, was partially imploded Sunday morning, as workers detonated charges to bring down the roof. It wasn’t a full demolition, as the arena is too close to nearby buildings (including the Bucks’ new home next door), but was undertaken in order to make it easier for workers to disassemble the steel roof.



Here are some videos from this morning’s blast. If you see any more good angles out there, throw ‘em in the comments.