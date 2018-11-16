Photo: Stephen Dunn (Allsport/Getty Images)

This is a couple of weeks old, but it’s endearing: A diehard Vancouver Grizzlies fan went on a mission to find the defunct team’s reclusive center Bryant “Big Country” Reeves. Unlike a lot of quests in this vein, she actually reached a satisfying resolution. That resolution at one point includes Big Country saying “poop.” Watch it. [Finding Big Country]

