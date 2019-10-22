This Is Not How Wrestling Ring Ropes Work, WWE 2K20

Madden glitches are a well-covered phenomenon, but it’s officially time for a new challenger to step into the ring with its own brand of broken gameplay. WWE 2K20 came out on Tuesday, and already fans are finding match-breaking bugs and general unpolished hilarity, such as this mess of a Tables, Ladders, and Chairs match between NXT’s Dakota Kai and Ronda Rousey.

What starts as a bit glitchy—a disappearing ladder here, steel steps submerging into the ring there—quickly devolves into a nightmarish bondage horror movie when Rousey gets “caught” on the ropes, all while Kai is doing some weird backwards knee-crawl:

Big props to digital Michael Cole’s “the Women’s Revolution has turned into the Women’s Evolution,” because clearly this version of Rousey has evolved beyond the realm of physics.

As has this version of Humberto Car rillo, who teleports through the ropes and back in a second, for some reason:

Hey, at least people are talking about the glitches and not the horrific cutscenes now! That’s what we like to call “progress.”