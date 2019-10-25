This Is The Face Of A Soccer Manager Who's Just Been Asked If A Nutty Comeback Win Is Better Than Nutting

Heart-pounding scenes in England’s second division on Wednesday when Bristol City pulled off a thrilling last-minute comeback victory over Charlton Athletic. Bristol manager Lee Johnson spoke effusively after the match about what an “unbelievable feeling” it was, though he wasn’t quite ready for the interviewer’s perfectly logical final question, asking which is better: a last-gasp win or sex?

Johnson never answered the question, though one phrase he said right before could be seen as his response to both acts: “To finish like that, it makes me really really excited.”

