Steph Curry

Steph Curry didn’t start the 3-point revolution, but he proved that a “jump shooting” team could reach the pinnacle and stretched the meaning of “shooting from distance” to levels never imagined. Modern teams are designed to replicate Curry’s prowess behind the arc. None have succeeded



Whereas slick handling guards of yesteryear used to dream of yoyoing their way into the paint to finish above the rim, Curry uses his dribbling to create space to launch 25-footers. Or he’ll launch from 30 before even reaching the defense’s perimeter shields. Curry’s cottage industry from distance has into a higher volume of off-the-dribble triples and shots from beyond 28 feet have become a source of frustration for opposing defenses and sometimes even the offensive players that take them.

