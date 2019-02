Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF

I don’t think goals in Polish U11 futsal tournaments qualify for the Puskás Award, but if they did then this unreal dink from little Bartosz Kuśmierczyk would make for a hell of a contender:



Look at this effortless display of athletic grace from a preteen and know you almost certainly have never and will never come close matching it. Have a good day!