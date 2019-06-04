Screenshot: MLB

For a little while there it looked like the Seattle Mariners might actually be pretty good this season. They got off to a 13-2 start and everyone in the lineup was hitting dingers all over the place. The bombs are still flying (they are second in baseball with 108 homers), but basically everything else has gone wrong as they’ve fallen to last place in the AL West with a 25-38 record. What does “everything else” look like? Well, this:



