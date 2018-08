Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF

At this year’s World Taekwondo Hanmadang, an annual martial arts festival held in South Korea, a team of South Korean taekwondo experts from the Kukkiwon Demonstration Team put on a hell of a show. Please enjoy these insanely athletic martial artists flying around the stage and breaking the shit out of some boards:



The human body can do truly crazy things!

That was just the highlight reel. If you want to watch the full 20-minute performance, you can do that here.

[Next Shark]