Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF

The Oddly Satisfying video might be the great viral genre of our time, and it has the potential to make serious inroads into sports. There’s free fodder everywhere, what with all the synchronized movement, strangely curving projectiles, scalp-tingling bat sounds, and so on. So here’s a good one, from a doubles matchup today at the ATP Finals in London between Robert Farah/Juan Sebastían Cabal and Michael Venus/Raven Klaasen. It’s something I’ve personally never seen: a tennis ball passing right through the triangular throat of a tennis racket.

Yeah, that’s satisfying.