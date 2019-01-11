Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF

Either Notre Dame’s Brianna Turner slipped or she’s a shameless flopper, but regardless of how she ended up on the floor, Louisville forward Bionca Dunham shouldn’t have been hit with a flagrant-1 for simply playing defense here.

The top-ranked Fighting Irish had possession and led 73-66 with 27 seconds left when the call was made, so it wasn’t exactly pivotal to the outcome, but it was part of a larger trend in the team’s 82-68 win over the No. 2 Cardinals. Notre Dame, the home team, shot 39 free throws to Louisville’s 16. The losers noticed:

“I’ve never seen a top-five matchup with a team shooting 39 free throws,” said U of L star Asia Durr, who scored 29 points despite missing seven of her eight three-point shots. “We can’t do too much about that. We can’t control the refs and what they say, what they call.”

As the Louisville Courier-Journal’s Tim Sullivan pointed out, that wasn’t the only reason the Cardinals took their first loss of the season: They were out-rebounded 48-32 and shot horrendously from three (4-for-20). It’s just difficult to figure out what was excessive about Dunham’s contact on Turner there, and how it warranted two shots and the ball.

H/t to Ben