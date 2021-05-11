This week in The Ladies' Room: Connecticut Sun President Jen Rizzotti

Illustration : Ed Murawinski

Welcome to the Ladies Room - A Deadspin Sports Podcast.



Each week, we’ll talk about the latest in the sports world, chat with guests who have a lot to say, and generally hang out and have fun for 45 minutes.



Advertisement

In this latest episode, and just in time for the WNBA kick off, hosts Jane McManus and Julie DiCaro sit down with UConn great and new President of the Connecticut Sun Jen Rizzotti to talk about the rise of the WNBA, the upcoming season, and how the league plans to stay at the forefront of social and racial justice. And why we all fell in love with Aari McDonald during the NCAA tournament.

Plus, hosts Julie DiCaro and Jane McManus talk about whether or not the Olympics will (or should) take place this summer, and delve into the mess surrounding Northwestern’s new AD.



New episodes drop weekly, and you can listen wherever you get your podcasts. If you like the show, we hope you’ll subscribe and leave a review. You can listen to Jen Rizzotti and every episode here.