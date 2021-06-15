Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
Media

This week in The Ladies Room: Lisa Guerrero

Just in time for Mental Health Awareness Month, we acknowledge the toll this industry has taken

julieadicaro
Julie DiCaro
Illustration: Ed Murawinski

Welcome to the Ladies Room - A Deadspin Sports Podcast.

Each week, we’ll talk about the latest in the sports world, chat with guests who have a lot to say, and generally hang out and have fun for 45 minutes.

In this latest episode, hosts Jane McManus and Julie DiCaro sit down with award-winning investigative journalist Lisa Guererro, who talks about surviving in a male-dominated industry, her suicidal ideations, and how sports media takes a toll on the mental health of the women working in it. Julie and Jane share their own struggles to succeed in the world of sports.

Then Jane and Julie talk about Danish soccer star Christian Eriksen’s collapse on the pitch during Euro ‘20, and how it was illustrative of a big problem in sports.

New episodes drop weekly, and you can listen wherever you get your podcasts. If you like the show, we hope you’ll subscribe and leave a review. You can listen to Lisa Guerrero and every episode here.

Julie DiCaro

Co-host of The Ladies Room podcast. Author of "Sidelined: Sports, Culture, and Being a Woman in America." Former law-talking chick.