This week in The Ladies Room: Lisa Guerrero

In this latest episode, hosts Jane McManus and Julie DiCaro sit down with award-winning investigative journalist Lisa Guererro, who talks about surviving in a male-dominated industry, her suicidal ideations, and how sports media takes a toll on the mental health of the women working in it. Julie and Jane share their own struggles to succeed in the world of sports.

Then Jane and Julie talk about Danish soccer star Christian Eriksen’s collapse on the pitch during Euro ‘20, and how it was illustrative of a big problem in sports.