This week in The Ladies Room: Sportswriter Kate Fagan

Illustration : Ed Murawinski

Welcome to the Ladies Room - A Deadspin Sports Podcast.

Each week, we’ll talk about the latest in the sports world, chat with guests who have a lot to say, and generally hang out and have fun for 45 minutes.



In this latest episode, hosts Jane McManus and Julie DiCaro sit down with sportswriter and broadcaster Kate Fagan to talk about her new book that’s “a love letter” to her dad, her frustration with the state of coverage of women’s sports, and how she’s reclaiming what ESPN took from her.

Plus, hosts Julie DiCaro and Jane McManus talk about the abrupt reversal of masking requirements and what that means for sports, Shohei Ohtani’s wild ride so far this season, and what the hell Bill Gates was doing during the course of his marriage.



