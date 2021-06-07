This week in The Ladies Room: USTA CEO Stacey Allaster

Illustration : Ed Murawinski

In this latest episode, hosts Jane McManus and Julie DiCaro chat with USTA CEO of Professional Tennis, Stacey Allaster, about the reaction to Naomi Osaka’s withdrawal from the French Open, the legacy of Venus and Serena Williams, and what kind of resources are available to help players struggling with their mental health.

Julie and Jane dive into Roger Federer’s withdrawal from the Open, as well as the Mayweather-Paul “boxing” match.

You can listen to Stacey Allaster and every episode here.