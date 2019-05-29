Photo: Gerardo Mora (Getty)

Hank Haney is an old golf fogey who is best known for at one point being Tiger Woods’s swing coach. He now hosts his own radio show about golf, and during this morning’s edition of the show he said some pretty gross things about the LPGA.



One of Haney’s co-hosts brought up the U.S. Women’s Open Championship, which begins this weekend, and Haney responded with not only a dismissal of women’s golf as something worthy of his attention, but also some casual racism.

“I’m gonna predict a Korean,” Haney said. “I couldn’t name you like, uh, six players on the LPGA tour. Nah, maybe I could. Well, I’d go with Li, if I didn’t have to name a first name, I’d get a bunch of ‘em right.” Here’s the audio:

It didn’t take long for Haney’s comments to make the rounds, and LPGA golfer Michelle Wie called him out:

Haney got word that his comments were not well received while he was still on the air, and he didn’t exactly do a great job of apologizing for them:

You’re doing great, Hank.