Photo: Christian Petersen (Getty)

New York Mets minor leaguer Tim Tebow will ascend to Triple-A baseball in Syracuse in 2019, according to the new Mets GM Brodie Van Wagenen, who was also Tebow’s agent up until last week when he took the Mets job, the Associated Press reports.

“Timmy,” Van Wagenen said Wednesday, per the AP, “is not a guy you want to put restraints on. If he sees a block, he’s going to work that much harder to go overcome whatever somebody places on him. I believe in him.”

Tebow hit .273 with six homers and 36 RBI in 84 games this year for Binghamton in Double-A before undergoing season-ending surgery to remove his hamate bone in his hand. From the AP:

“Given the hamate injury he had last year, his momentum was stopped,” Van Wagenen said. “The goal is if he can pick that up in spring training and hopefully get off to a good start in Syracuse, then we’ll evaluate it when he’s ready.”

May Tebow come again in glory to hit better than than the .056 (1-for-18) he hit in Mets spring training this year.