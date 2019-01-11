Photo: Sean M. Haffey (Getty)

Famously abstinent former football star and current baseball scrub Tim Tebow got engaged to girlfriend and 2017 Miss Universe Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters yesterday.



The engagement was announced on Tebow’s Instagram page, as well as in a People article. Tebow popped the question to the 23-year-old Nel-Peters on his family’s farm in Jacksonville, and the occasion featured not only some awkward romancing, but a surprise musical performance. From People:

As Nel-Peters said yes, Tebow slipped a 7.25-carat solitaire ring on her finger. “This ring is internally flawless,” he said. “Just like you.” Then Tebow had another surprise. South African singer Matthew Mole stepped out from behind a hay bale and serenaded the couple with “The Wedding Song,” one of their favorite songs.

Neat!

Tebow revealed that he was dating Nel-Peters last summer. His last high profile relationship before this one was with model Olivia Culpo, who reportedly broke things off because Tebow wasn’t down to bone.

Congratulations to the happy couple, and to the 31-year-old Tebow on his forthcoming loss of virginity.

