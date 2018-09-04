Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF

In Monday’s Mets game against the Dodgers, New York third baseman Todd Frazier made what initially looked to be a spectacular over-the-railing grab on Alex Verdugo. According to the umpire and the official box score, that’s exactly what Frazier did. But a crafty investigation by SNY’s Steve Gelbs has revealed today that Frazier’s snag was a charade, an illusion upheld by the scheming Mets player’s lies and deceit.

Frazier never caught the ball, but still earned the out thanks to a rubber baseball sitting conveniently right where he tumbled. The quick thinking from the shameless scoundrel to hold up the phony baseball as his prize, along with some pretty weak observational skills from the nearest umpire, combined to screw Verdugo and blacken the soul of the Mets infielder. Check it out:

Todd Frazier is going to hell—which I hear actually has a better baseball team.