Tom Brady’s playing career isn’t over, but his marriage to Gisele Bündchen is, according to TMZ Sports.



The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback isn’t contesting the divorce, which was filed today in Florida by the former supermodel, TMZ reported.

This comes on the heels of an ultimatum Bündchen gave Brady — to leave football or she’s leaving him — according to Us Weekly.



It’s a yet another loss for Brady, who has experienced plenty of losing this season as his Tampa Bay Buccaneers dropped to 3-5 after a 27-22 loss to the Baltimore Ravens on Thursday Night Football. This is the first time in the seven-time Super Bowl winner’s career he is two games under .500.

The couple has allegedly been living separately since last month and were spotted in public without their wedding rings on.

Attorneys began working on the split last month, TMZ reported, and the couple has reached agreements regarding property and custody of their children.

The pair, who wed in 2009, reportedly suffered marital strife since Brady ended his retirement after nearly six weeks to return to the Bucs.

“We have grown apart and while it is, of course, difficult to go through something like this, I feel blessed for the time we had together and only wish the best for Tom always,” the 42-year-old Brazilian beauty wrote in an Instagram Story.

Brady also took to the social media app to say, “We only wish the best for each other as we pursue whatever new chapters in our lives that are yet to be written.”