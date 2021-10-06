In most people’s eyes, Tom Brady has already claimed the throne as the GOAT of the National Football League. But Brady is no different than any other player when it comes to holding onto things and maybe even being a little petty about it.

Brady joined one of the most exclusive clubs in football when he became just the fourth quarterback in NFL history to beat all 32 teams, joining Brett Favre, Peyton Manning, and Drew Brees. are the only members. Tom also broke Brees’ all-time passing yards record in this game. He accomplished this Sunday by defeating his former team, the New England Patriots. So now that Brady is in the club, of course, everyone wants to know which of the 32 teams is his favorite victim to torment.

“Holy cow, that’s a good question,” Brady told Jim Gray. “The team I would love to beat the most is the Giants, there’s no doubt about that because they’ve taken away some really, you know, I’ve always joked with Eli [Manning] but, yeah, and I think he likes that I bring it up all the time. So, to bring it up again, I do not like losing to those guys, so when we beat them, I love that.”

We should’ve known it would be those rascally New York Football Giants. They did steal two Super Bowls from Brady and the Pats. Well, in their minds anyway. The first came in (Super Bowl XLII) with the Patriots having the chance to complete the first 19-0 season and likely go down as the greatest team of all time. Eli Manning and the Giants had other plans, beating New England, 17-14, in one of the most dramatic low-scoring big games ever.

Brady’s comments before the game stand out vividly in my mind about that Super Bowl, in response to Plaxico Burress predicting a 23-17 Giants victory. After passing for 50 touchdowns and breaking the single season record at the time, Brady was clearly feeling himself heading into this game. Brady nor any other Patriot would say it publicly, but they knew they had this game in the bag. It’s evident in Brady’s hubris at the podium.

So, I get it. It makes absolute sense. The Patriots were ready to make history that season by claiming the ultimate team record of 19-0 and becoming the second team to complete an undefeated season. But after the Pats fell to the Giants, the 1972 Dolphins remained the only perfect team in NFL history by going 14-0 in the regular season and 3-0 in the playoffs en route to winning Super Bowl VII.

Then four years later, Manning and the Giants did it to Tom again, defeating the Patriots in Super Bowl XLVI. This time the Patriots scored the 17 points Burress predicted four years prior. The downside to that was the Pats giving up 21 to the Giants for a second loss to the G Men in the Super Bowl. We get it, Tom. You take absolute pleasure in beating up on the Giants any opportunity you get. Who cares if the core players from those teams are long gone? Being able to beat up on the Giants franchise eases the pain just a little bit. I’m sure Brady has Week 11 marked on his calendar when the Giants take a trip to visit him in Tampa.

Brady isn’t only the GOAT, but he’s also the king of NFL pettiness. Remember when Brady ran off the field without shaking Nick Foles’ hand (twice) after a game? Foles also beat Brady in a Super Bowl. All hail King Petty.