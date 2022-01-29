The game will never be the same.

Legendary quarterback Tom Brady is retiring after 22 seasons in the NFL. He spent 20 seasons with the New England Patriots, where he racked up All-Pro, MVP, and passing leader awards as well as leading the franchise to six Super Bowl victories. He got his seventh ring with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, where he spent the last two seasons. Under Pats coach Bill Belichick, Brady built a fearsome dynasty in New England.

In most sports, there is an ongoing debate about who the greatest of all time is. The Jordan-Kobe-LeBron argument has spanned decades, the baseball GOAT conversation is complicated by steroid use, Tiger didn’t beat Niklaus’ majors record, Ronaldo vs. Messi may never be solved. But that’s not really the case in football. In a rare near-unanimous acknowledgment from fans of the sport, Tom Brady is the greatest to ever do it. With a work ethic that nears the point of insanity at times, Brady will finally hang up his pads at 44 years old.

Brady entered the University of Michigan far down on the QB depth chart, and after not seeing playing time for his first two years, he started his junior and senior years, when he beat both Ohio State and Alabama. Drafted in the sixth round by the Patriots after six other quarterbacks in his class had already been picked, he would go on to win by far the most games of any NFL QB in history, both with and without counting playoff games.

This is the end of an era for football in America. Brady has been a fixture in the league for two decades and has set the standard going forward and has set countless records in the league that future QBs will be hard-pressed to compete with, due to the sheer amount of years that Brady not only played, but excelled.

Sources told ESPN that Brady’s retirement “is based on several factors, including family and health.” Rumors of his upcoming retirement had been floating around since the Bucs’ loss to the Rams, and while he didn’t want a farewell season, it does feel a bit odd that Brady will end such a legendary career on a loss.