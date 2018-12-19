Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF

Back in May, Capitals goon Tom Wilson flattened Penguins forward Zach Aston-Reese in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Finals. Following the hit, humongous Penguins defenseman Jamie Oleksiak tried to square up with Wilson for a little fisticuffs. Wilson, perhaps noticing the way Oleksiak’s mass observably alters the orbit of the Earth around the Sun, declined. For this, he was trashed by Penguins general manager Jim Rutherford:

“When Jamie challenged Wilson, he couldn’t run quick enough to get away from him,” Rutherford told the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette during an interview on a variety of topics Monday morning, adding that having Reaves would’ve “offset” Wilson’s physical play. “Until, of course, the referees get in close, then [Wilson] comes back and says something to him.”



That game was the last time the Penguins and Wilson have been on the ice together, and it’s a fun little backdrop for what happened in Wednesday’s Capitals-Penguins tilt, 55 seconds into the first period. Oleksiak dropped the gloves and advanced on Wilson, and immediately ate just a fucking mountain of shit:



Oleksiak had to be helped from the ice, and was taken to the locker room for medical attention. So, uh, I guess that settles it!