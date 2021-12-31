10) Euro 2021's Round of 16 gives us two unforgettable matches

It’s two for the price of one to kick off our list!



The Euro Championship may not be everyone’s cup of tea, but good games are good games no matter who their fans are. While an argument could be made that the Euro Final between Italy and England that saw the Italians win in penalties after giving up a goal in just the second minute, the Round of 16 (AKA the first knockout round) provided two exhilarating matchups — Croatia v. Spain & France v. Switzerland.



Croatia-Spain ended up being so good because Croatia had no business hanging around with the Spaniards. As the match was winding down, Spain was winning by two with just 10 minutes left. That’s when Mislav Oršić entered the picture and gave Croatia an enormous boost down the final stretch. Croatia made it a one-goal game in the 85th minute, and Mario Pašalić tied it up in added time! It was an unbelievable comeback that no one would’ve expected. Ultimately, Croatia couldn’t take the win altogether, but it was still a thrilling match for anybody watching.

Spain, being the victors, would have to go up against the winner of the France-Switzerland match, and that was a doozy in and of itself. After a rather uneventful first half, the match picked up as the Swiss had a PK early on with a chance to go ahead 2-0 against the world champions, France. However, a sensational save from Hugo Lloris kept it at just 1-0. The game went back and forth after that with France scoring three consecutive times after the PK, but Switzerland wouldn’t go down quietly. Late goals from Haris Seferovic (his second of the game) and Mario Gavranović sent the game into extra-time. French star Kylian Mbappé had an opportunity to win the game in extra-time, but ultimately, the winner would be decided by penalties, where Mbappe would once again be stonewalled by Swiss goalkeeper Yann Sommer. It was thrilling! Too bad the follow-up between Spain and France wasn’t as heart-pounding.