These are the top 10 young cores in the NBA right now

Teams like Pelicans, Knicks, Magic, and Grizzlies are just a player or two away from reaching the next level

By
Lee Escobedo
Derrick Rose is picked up by teammates RJ Barrett, Obi Toppin, and Immanuel Quickley during the second half of a game against the Raptors in Toronto.
Image: Getty Images

The “middle class” of the NBA is slowly eroding. Surprisingly, it’s not totally a bad thing. Almost every team has a talented young core with potential, raising parity within the NBA. Even the teams at the bottom of the standings have enough young players to have something to look forward to in two or three years when they become competitive. The rising level of talent in the league has slowly diminished that dreaded “purgatory” space where teams with low ceilings and high floors resided.

We’ve collected the 10 teams with the best young cores of players under 25 years old and ranked them according to their potential and talent. You’ll notice that none of the cores listed have reached their full potential, showing how deep this new generation of players is and how damn good the NBA will be moving forward.

1. New Orleans Pelicans: Zion Williamson (22), Brandon Ingram (25), Trey Murphy III (22), Herb Jones (24), Jose Alvarado (24)

Image for article titled These are the top 10 young cores in the NBA right now
Image: Getty Images

What’s Missing? Experience. The Pelicans’ young core is in first place for a reason, as there’s not much more they need to add to improve. They have shooting, brute strength, defense, and dawg mentalities all around. All they need is patience and maturation (and health) on the court to develop into a consistent contending team. They have already made leaps in their play this year, thanks to a mostly healthy Williamson. One or two more years of continuity will make this team the one to beat come playoff time.

2. Orlando Magic: Paolo Banchero (20), Franz Wagner (21), Mo Wagner (25), Markelle Fultz (24), Wendell Carter Jr. (24)

Image for article titled These are the top 10 young cores in the NBA right now
Image: Getty Images

What’s Missing? Point guard stability. The Magic have three point guards (Jalen Suggs, Fultz, and Cole Anthony) — all talented, but none apparently ready to be the starting floor general they are looking for. They seem too good now to find that position in the Lottery, but they might be able to trade future draft picks to acquire one or sign them in free agency. This team is filled with long, athletic wings, just itching for the right facilitator to find them for lobs in the open court.

3. Oklahoma City Thunder: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (24), Josh Giddey (20), Chet Holmgren (20), Lu Dort (23), Jalen Williams (21)

Image for article titled These are the top 10 young cores in the NBA right now
Image: Getty Images

What’s Missing? A three-level scoring wing. The Thunder core has the most upside in this grouping. SGA is a bonafide superstar, and there is a second option between Giddey, Holmgren, and Williams. But they are missing an explosive athlete on the perimeter who can guard bigger wings and command double teams. Williams could grow into that role, but they may need a player with a higher upside to fill that role. Luckily, they have more draft capital to find him over the next seven years when most of their draft pick cache conveys.

4. New York Knicks: Immanuel Quickley (23), RJ Barrett (22), Mitchell Robinson (24), Quentin Grimes (22), Obi Toppin (24)

Image for article titled These are the top 10 young cores in the NBA right now
Image: Getty Images

What’s Missing? A superstar. The Knicks have everything you need to win it all except the most important piece — a superstar. Their young core is perhaps the most diverse and two-way-capable of the ones listed. If only Barrett was as good as the two players drafted above him, Williamson and Morant, the Knicks would be equipped to win it all soon. That doesn’t mean Barrett isn’t a talented and effective piece. The Knicks are still star-hunting. Luckily, they have the depth and draft capital to make a move happen sooner rather than later.

5. Memphis Grizzlies: Ja Morant (23), Jaren Jackson Jr. (23), Desmond Bane (24), Santi Aldama (22), David Roddy (21)

Image for article titled These are the top 10 young cores in the NBA right now
Photo: Getty Images

What’s Missing? A true #2. The Grizzlies have hit home runs in their drafting since tearing down the last remnants of the late 2010s Grit-and-Grind team. The jewel is, of course, Morant. But the rest of the pieces have fit perfectly around his strengths and weaknesses, accelerating their rebuild. But between Jackson, Bane, and even Dillion Brooks, there isn’t a clear-cut second option on this team. They have the most difficult and important piece of the puzzle in Morant, but none of the other guys seem capable of being the second-best player on a superstar team. Once they acquire that player, by any means necessary, the West is theirs.

6. Sacramento Kings: De’Aaron Fox (25), Keegan Murray (22), Kevin Huerter (24), Davion Mitchell (24), Malik Monk (25)

Image for article titled These are the top 10 young cores in the NBA right now
Image: Getty Images

What’s Missing? An athletic big. The Kings have surprised everyone by earning the third seed in the Western Conference. Their offense is predicated by three-point shooting and an inside-out game between Fox and Domantas Sabonis. They have shooting, ball-handling, and dribble penetration, but none of the guys 25 or younger have elite athleticism. Acquiring this type of player is not necessary for them to continue making strides toward contention. Still, it is one of the few things they are missing regarding intangibles and diverse skill sets.

7. Detroit Pistons: Cade Cunningham (21), Jaden Ivey (21), Jalen Duren (19), James Wiseman (21), Killian Hayes (21)

Image for article titled These are the top 10 young cores in the NBA right now
Image: Getty Images

What’s Missing? Shooting. The Pistons’ young core has athleticism and size abounding. But none of their five best youngsters are elite floor-spacers. Adding perimeter shooting is a must in this upcoming draft. Once they replace Bojan Bogdanović’s role with a younger successor, they will be ready to maximize the transition game they have been building upon.

8. Indiana Pacers: Tyrese Haliburton (22), Bennedict Mathurin (20), Andrew Nembhard (23), Aaron Nesmith (23), Chris Duarte (25)

Image for article titled These are the top 10 young cores in the NBA right now
Image: Getty Images

What’s Missing? A scoring big. Even with his recent contract extension, it’s unlikely Myles Turner is the future at center for the Pacers. However, his trade value is too high for the rebuilding team to resist flipping him for draft capital. They will need replacement upfront to complement their trio of uber-talented perimeter players if and when they do. Think of someone in the mold of Evan Mobley filling this role.

9. Houston Rockets: Alperen Şengün (20), Jalen Green (21), Jabari Smith Jr. (19), Tari Eason (21), KJ Martin (22)

Image for article titled These are the top 10 young cores in the NBA right now
Image: Getty Images

What’s Missing? A facilitator. They have scored in droves with Green, Şengün, and Smith. The latter two will be the future of their frontcourt. But they still need a leader to make all the chaos make sense. This team lacks accountability and maturity on and off the court. Having a steady but vocal leader at lead guard who can activate each player’s strengths would go a long way in turning what is currently a ton of talent into a cohesive unit.

10. San Antonio Spurs: Keldon Johnson (23), Devin Vassell (22), Jeremy Sochan (19), Tre Jones (23), Malaki Branham (19)

Image for article titled These are the top 10 young cores in the NBA right now
Image: Getty Images

What’s Missing? A point guard. They had an All-Star, triple-double threat in Dejounte Murray, but at 26 years old, he didn’t fit the Spurs’ current timeline. They have one of the best collections of two-way wings in the league. With the league moving towards positionless, perimeter-oriented basketball, the center position isn’t even a need like it used to be. Hence why they just moved on from Jakob Poeltl. All they need is a speedy, 6-3 lead guard, and the core will be set moving forward to usher in the next phase of Spurs basketball.

