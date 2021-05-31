Top 5 NHL playoff saves of all time

Honorable Mention: Semyon Varlamov robs Sidney Crosby — 2009 Game 1 ECSF

What better way to kick things off than a match between two of the modern-day greats: Alex Ovechkin and Sidney Crosby. In the pivotal first game of the series, with the score knotted at two, and less than two minutes to go in the second period, Sid the Kid had an opportunity to take his Pens into the final intermission up one. Varlamov said….nope.

This was only Varlamov’s 13th game starting for the Capitals. He had just broken into the league, yet he made a huge impact, introducing himself to Crosby in emphatic fashion. That save would end up being the difference in the game as Washington would go on to win, 3-2. However, the Penguins would get the last laugh as they’d pull out the series win with a 6-2 Game 7 victory in Washington.

The only reason this save does not crack the top-5 is because it seems a lot more luck-based than the other saves on this list. Varlamov just sort of pokes his stick out there hoping the puck would end up where it eventually did. Crosby has the entire left side of the net open, yet places the puck in the middle of the goal without getting any air underneath it. I’m not taking away from the greatness of this save (well, kinda). It’s just not quite as incredible as the others yet to come.