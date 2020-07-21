Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
ShopSubscribe
Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
NFL

Trash Talkin' Tuesday: Roger Goodell What are You Thinking?

getrobbedds
Rob Parker
Filed to:Roger Goodell
Roger GoodellNFLPAcovid-19coronavirus
Save

Today, I’m trashing NFL commissioner Roger Goodell.

With the world in a pandemic and training camps scheduled to open all over NFL America, the league has no written protocol to deal with ‘Rona and keep the players safe.

Advertisement

Shame on the NFL!

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from Deadspin

'Why is it that the white man took control of baseball and said that’s for them?'

Baseball’s Performative Wokeness Is Fake As Hell

2020 NL Central Preview

Tuberville Victory Proves Sports is Politics

Latest on Deadspin

Most Popular

Advertisement

Advertisement