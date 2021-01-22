Tributes to Hank Aaron pour in as world mourns loss of one of the greatest of them all

Hank Aaron died Friday at 86. Image : Getty Images

The reactions to the loss of all-time legend Hank Aaron have been profound, and deservedly so. Everyone from athletes past and present to sports reporters that had the honor of interacting with the icon are sharing their condolences and stories. It has been a heartwarming display.

Many are highlighting just how extraordinary his career statistics were.

Others have made sure to highlight the fact that Aaron was more than a baseball player. He was also a civil right activist, and continuously devoted his time and energy to assisting the marginalized. The mark he left on baseball is only matched by the mark he left on the hearts of many.



