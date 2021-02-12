Trump defense attorney Bruce Castor mixes up Georgia pol Brad Raffensperger with Ben Roethlisberger as the most awesome trainwreck stumbles on

One wears a tie, the other a helmet. Illustration : AP

Donald Trump’s lawyer, B abblin’ Bruce Castor, has had a rough week.

First his opening in Trump’s impeachment trial was either his first nervous steps into the land of stand-up comedy, or just the ramblings of an utterly lost lawyer. Or both. He was so bad even Trump was reportedly screaming at his TV.

Then on Friday, Clueless Castor made a fool of himself all over again.

In attempting to say the name of Georgia’s Secretary of State as it appears he doesn’t know the difference between an NFL quarterback and a government official.

Standing on the Senate floor, Castor referred to the Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, as Steelers quarterback “Ben Roethlisberger.”

I’m not making this up.

Talk about mixing sports and politics.

I’m not sure how that happened. Is Castor a massive closet Steelers fan that’s too mentally preoccupied with the future of his quarterback position, or did a paralegal write the wrong name on a piece of paper and Castor has no idea who Roethlisberger is? I need the backstory here.

This was truly an instance of hilarious buffoonery. Clearly it wasn’t just a slip of the tongue as Castor kept right on going. After double checking and triple checking my information, however, it is apparent that Ben Roethlisberger does in fact not hold public office.

This defense, like Big Ben’s end to the 2020 season, is a mess.