Tua Time has Miami rolling

Week 10's matchup between the Fins and Chargers was highlighted by the two rookie quarterbacks squaring off against one another.

Tua Tagovailoa got the best of his peer Justin Herbert on this day as Tagovailoa threw for two touchdowns in a win that wasn’t nearly as close as the scoreboard indicated. Herbert ( aka skinny Jack Black) didn’t play terribly in Miami, he threw for more yards than Tagovailoa and completed more passes but couldn’t find a way to get his team over the hump.



Miami got the win 29 - 21.

The Chargers drop to 2-7 on the year with the loss, one could argue that this team has lost more winnable games than any team in the league this season. The Chargers seem to fold more than origami paper at a Japanese art convention.



The Dolphins, on the other hand, seem to be re-energized by the decision by Head Coach Brian Flores to input Tagovailoa as the starter. The Dolphins have looked better than your Auntie’s sweet potato pie over the last three weeks. Since putting Tagovailoa in the lineup the team is 3-0 and both the defense and special teams unit has been playing extremely well.

Not to mention, Tagovailoa also has thrown 0 interceptions since earning the start.

