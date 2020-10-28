Tuesday night Donald Trump and Justin Turner chose to be COVID-19 Superspreaders

Trump rally in Omaha, Neb. and World Series became superspreader events due to Donald Trump & Dodgers’ Justin Turner, seen here kissing his wife. Image : Screenshot FS1 ( Getty Images )

Seven days before the 2020 Presidential Election ends, and on the night that the 2020 World Series Champions were crowned, two selfish and privileged white men that had, and have, tested positive for the coronavirus , decided that Tuesday night was the perfect time to expose people to a deadly virus.



Their names are Donald Trump and Justin Turner. One is the “President” of the United States. The other is an infielder for the Los Angeles Dodgers.

After years of proving that he doesn’t have a care in the world for anything or anybody besides his daughter (Ivanka), Trump left hundreds of his supporters out in the cold, literally. After battling freezing conditions in Omaha to hear a liar tell them lies, hundreds of Trump supporters were left stranded after a campaign rally that was in the middle of nowhere, as they were miles from their cars with no way to get to them in the middle of the night.

The buses that brought them out there were nowhere to be found, while their “leader” was whisked away without a care in the world on Air Force One.

It was the Fyre Festival of MAGA rallies.

“I mean, I’m standing here freezing. I ask you one little favor: get the hell out and vote,” Trump said during the rally. “The great red wave. At least you’re down there with each other. I’m all up here and that wind is blowing.”

Hey Republicans, is this your king?

While this was taking place in the Midwest, the other superspreader was risking lives in the South, as the Dodgers and Rays were in the middle of Game 6 down in Arlington, Texas.

Somehow Turner was allowed to start Tuesday’s game, was then yanked from the game due to a positive test, was told not to join his team on the field for the celebration, and still somehow wound up out there by the end of the night.

There were 11,437 fans in attendance, and a man that knowingly has COVID-19 said “screw it,” and the entire Dodgers organization was like, “Cool!”

The dude even put his own family at risk.

The irony in all this is that back in July, Turner wore an “In this Together” t-shirt in a video about racial injustice that some of the Dodgers took part in. Three months later, he has morphed into a superspreader for a virus that has killed/is killing Black Americans at a higher rate than any other group in this country.

So, for the ones that will read this and say, “Why does this have to be about race?”

Well, it’s because white people made it that way. Besides, between Omaha and Arlington, Dodgers outfielder Mookie Betts and manager Dave Roberts might have been the only Black people in both of those crowds.

Seven days before the 2020 Presidential Election ends, and on the night that the 2020 World Series Champions were crowned, the President of the United States who’s running for re-election and a participant in America’s pastime, showed the rest of the world, again, why it’s so important to not only vote, but to vote for the candidate that doesn’t believe that a pandemic that’s taken the lives of over 1.7 million people across the globe, is a hoax.