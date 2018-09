Image: Tulane

The Tulane football program understands one thing about college sports very well: If you aren’t actually good, you can still get plenty of attention by having weird or funny uniforms. In 2016, the football program introduced the Angry Wave. I am pleased to report that the Angry Wave has grown both in size and anger this season.



Oh man, that wave is big! And angry!

Tulane is currently 1-3, but who the heck cares.