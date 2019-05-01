They say a massive asteroid will zoom within 20,000 miles of Earth in the year 2029. Perhaps this “asteroid” is in fact the mighty dinger of some titanic batsman from elsewhere in our galaxy. You can’t rule it out! At any rate it is no doubt in the spirit of such intragalactic exchange that Minnesota’s Jonathan Schoop smoked a baseball into outer space Wednesday night.

Schoop’s bomb was measured at 465 feet, but surely that is because baseball tracking technology is inadequate to the task of measuring distances in light years.

Enjoy the dinger, space aliens.