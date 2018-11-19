Photo: Thomas Graning (AP)

Arkansas football coach Chad Morris announced today that defensive backs Kamren Curl and Ryan Pulley would be suspended for this week’s game against Missouri over some high school football-ass behavior. The pair apparently spent some time before last weekend’s embarrassing 52-6 loss to Mississippi State chatting up some MSU cheerleaders and taking pictures with them instead of warming up with the team.

This obviously pissed off their coach! “They will not be here today or yesterday or any part of this week for unacceptable behavior—actions that are completely unacceptable to anything we’re about,” Morris said.

Curl, a sophomore, has started all games at safety this season for the Razorbacks and has racked up 53 tackles and a forced fumble. Pulley has started nine games at cornerback in his junior season, and he has a team best three interceptions. Senior linebacker Dre Greenlaw had some harsh words for Pulley and Curl:

Source: KARK

Arkansas is just 2-9 this season, with their wins coming over Tulsa and Eastern Illinois, so it’s not like they really need Pulley and Curl to eventually lose by a million touchdowns on Friday anyway.