Two dudes got knocked out over the weekend. Let’s all watch together

Alex Pereira returned to the octagon for the first time since 2016 this weekend, with staggering results. Image : ( Getty Images )

Let’s be honest with ourselves. People don’t turn into boxing matches or mixed martial arts bouts to see defense or technique. We want to see somebody get knocked out.



I mean, it’s the reason why the “crane kick” made the Karate Kid a legend. Shoutout to the Cobra Kai series on Netflix.



With COVID-19 ransacking the sport of football and Thanksgiving just days away, like me, you probably missed two knockouts that made grown men go nite-nite over the weekend.



On Friday night, Alex Pereira — a man without an MMA bout since 2016, according to MMA Junkie — dropped Thomas Powell with a nasty left hook in the first round of the main event of LFA 95 in Kansas.

DAMN.

Powell was down for a while, but he eventually got up and is OK.

Across the pond on Saturday, Fabio Wardley took care of Richard Lartey in the second round at Wembley Arena in London.

Did you see his legs give out?

Sheesh.



“That finish in particular answered a few questions,” said Wardley, according to BoxingScene.com. “I hope Lartey is OK and healthy, it is not nice to see any fighter in that kind of shape afterwards, but that knockout answer if I had single punch power and I can really hang with those big boys. I can. I know a lot of my stoppages in the past have been combinations, but I proved there that once I sit down and put a big shot in I can get you out of there all the same.”



Lartey got knocked out in that arena last year. He should really stop fighting at Wembley.

All of this serves as an appetizer to what we could possibly see on Saturday night when Mike Tyson makes his return to the ring.

Tyson and Roy Jones Jr. will meet at the Staples Center in LA for an 8-round exhibition match. Tyson is 54 (50-6, 44 KOs) and Jones is 51 (66-9, 47 KOs). Two of the greatest of all-time are meeting past their primes. This means that this match will find a way to be sad, funny, and highly entertaining.

And make sure you turn in early as former NBA star Nate Robinson will be fighting in the bout right before the main event against Jake Paul.



The fight can be seen on pay-per-view, FITE.tv, and Triller.



God help us all.

