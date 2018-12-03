Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF

Trying to stop Rams defensive lineman Aaron Donald with one blocker has the same effect as trying to stop a bowling ball with a piece of tissue paper. Using two offensive linemen doesn’t seem to be doing the trick, either.

At a crucial moment in the fourth quarter of Sunday’s Rams-Lions game, Donald took on Detroit guard Kenny Wiggins and center Graham Glasgow. He still was able to tear through both of them, fling himself at Matt Stafford, and force a fumble. This isn’t fair!

Donald had a total of five tackles, all of them for losses, and two sacks in the Rams’ 30-16 win. On another play, he shirked the Lions’ Frank Ragnow and tossed 250-pound running back LeGarrette Blount like he was a garbage bag.

Maybe the solution is three blockers.