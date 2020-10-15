Vote 2020 graphic
NBA

Ty Lue will need plenty of help for Clippers to end conference finals drought

dearbea
DeArbea Walker
Filed to:COACHING CHANGES
COACHING CHANGESLOS ANGELES CLIPPERSTYRONN LUEDOC RIVERS
Doc Rivers is out, and Tyronn Lue is taking over the Clippers.
Photo: (Getty Images)

In a decision that will likely absolutely shock no one, the Los Angeles Clippers have finally announced Ty Lue as their next head coach.

After Doc Rivers squad had an underwhelming playoff performance in the Disney bubble, infamously blowing another 3-1 lead, Rivers was the easy scapegoat. It was the third time the head coach had squandered a commanding series advantage.

That led to a hot kitchen, and so Rivers stepped down — without any cries of “Oh, no, please don’t go.”

After the team traded its entire draft future for Paul George, the organization shifted into “win now” mode.

And, well … if you can’t even make it to the conference finals the season after giving up so much for George, something has to change, right?

Lue’s promotion from Rivers’ assistant to Rivers’ successor is just the move he was looking to make this offseason.

It’s reported that Lue will receive a standard five-year head coaching deal, something he had been looking for since last offseason, but an intriguing piece to it all of this are the details emerging regarding shake-ups in the Clippers coaching staff.

Chauncey Billups had been tied to head coaching vacancies within the Minnesota Timberwolves, New York Knicks, and even more recently, the Indiana Pacers, but Billups will instead serve as Lue’s lead assistant. It’s an advisory role similar to Jason Kidd’s position with the Lakers.

Billups has spent most of his post-playing career as a broadcaster, so it will be interesting to see him on the bench.

The Clippers likely will still need to make some personnel changes. Outside of Montrez Harrell and Lou Williams, their bench was useless in the bubble, especially when George and Kawhi Leonard were having off nights.

There is no way that combination could win over a Lakers team that’s clicking — including productivity off the bench.

But maybe for the stepsibling team of Los Angeles, the focus right now should be just making it to the first conference finals in franchise history.

