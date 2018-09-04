Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF

The most repulsive thing at the U.S. Open this weekend wasn’t John Millman’s shirt or Tennys Sandgren’s personality, but this chicken tender dipped into a soda by a woman in the stands. Fox 5 found Alexa Greenfield, the bold flavor revolutionary (or gross weirdo, depending on your worldview) and got an explanation.

Here’s what Greenfield divulged: Those are her three nephews, not her sons; she knows how weird this combination is and tried to keep it a secret; her dad introduced it to her when she was young as a way of cooling off the chicken tender, but she “really liked the taste”; and she does not want to go to jail for doing it.

“I got a text five minutes later from a friend that said, ‘I just saw you dipping a chicken finger in Coke on TV,’ and I was like, Oh noooo,” she said.

Chin up, Alexa: There are worse things to be on the news for than “DIPPED CHICKEN FINGER IN COKE.”

