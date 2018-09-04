The most repulsive thing at the U.S. Open this weekend wasn’t John Millman’s shirt or Tennys Sandgren’s personality, but this chicken tender dipped into a soda by a woman in the stands. Fox 5 found Alexa Greenfield, the bold flavor revolutionary (or gross weirdo, depending on your worldview) and got an explanation.
Here’s what Greenfield divulged: Those are her three nephews, not her sons; she knows how weird this combination is and tried to keep it a secret; her dad introduced it to her when she was young as a way of cooling off the chicken tender, but she “really liked the taste”; and she does not want to go to jail for doing it.
“I got a text five minutes later from a friend that said, ‘I just saw you dipping a chicken finger in Coke on TV,’ and I was like, Oh noooo,” she said.
Chin up, Alexa: There are worse things to be on the news for than “DIPPED CHICKEN FINGER IN COKE.”
