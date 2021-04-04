UCLA vs. Gonzaga might have been the best college game ever played

We need to appreciate the fact that the Zags may have just won the greatest college game ever. Image : Getty Images

That was the best college basketball game I have ever seen in my lifetime.

I’m serious. UCLA vs. Gonzaga has a legitimate argument for the greatest college basketball game ever played. When Gonzaga head coach Mark Few is excited enough to do a handstand after the game, that’s when you know something special just happened.

Advertisement

What made this game so special wasn’t even the fact that Jalen Suggs pulled up just inside halfcourt to end it, but how both teams played at such a high level of intensity and execution throughout the entire game. People did give credit to UCLA for its performance following the game, but I’d argue that they deserve to be remembered for this one just like Suggs and Gonzaga will be. The Bruins played a perfect game.



You cannot play an undefeated juggernaut better than UCLA did on Saturday night. They executed their game plan to slow the game down, they were efficient from the field, they rebounded well, and they got to almost every loose ball.

The Bruins beat the Zags on the boards, at the free-throw line, and from behind the arc.

Johnny Juzang proved himself to be an NBA-level shot maker after scoring 29 points on an incredibly efficient 12/18 from the floor. Juzang, Jamie Jaquez Jr., Tyger Campbell, and Cody Riley all scored over 14 points for the Bruins and hit timely shot after timely shot to keep pressure on the Zags.

I mean just look at some of these stats from ESPN Stats and Info, the offensive skill and “clutchness” in this game was crazy on both sides.

Advertisement

Advertisement

This game was an instant classic, and one that will be remembered for a long time. The Suggs shot will be played on a loop from now until the end of time, but whenever we see that shot, let’s remember the outstanding effort both teams gave on that Saturday night.



Advertisement

The game was college basketball at its pinnacle. Let’s appreciate it for everything that it was.