There may never be a more confident 0-6 outfit in sports history than the UConn football team heading into next Saturday’s U Game rivalry matchup at UMass.

Advertisement

The Huskies’ last win was October 26, 2019, at UMass. This year, the Minutemen are 0-5, including Saturday’s 45-7 thrashing by visiting Toledo — a second straight game with just a single scoring play for UMass after 45-28 and 42-28 losses to Boston College and Eastern Michigan, respectively.

But while UMass sinks deeper into the abyss, UConn is surging, relatively speaking. They just missed sending last week’s game against undefeated Wyoming to overtime, missing a tying two-point conversion with four seconds left in the fourth quarter, and then on Saturday night went to Vanderbilt — Vanderbilt of the mighty SEC — and despite an injury to quarterback Tyler Phommachanh, only lost on a last-second 31-yard field goal by Joseph Bulovas.

Clearly, UConn is just knocking on the door of victory, and UMass isn’t exactly the greatest gatekeeper when it comes to such things. Presumably, preparations already are underway for a celebratory parade all the way back from Amherst to Storrs next Saturday evening, maybe stopping at the Arby’s in Chicopee, Mass.

And if UConn can’t beat UMass? They’ve got Yale, at home, the next week, followed by a truly weird Friday night home game against Middle Tennessee.

Can’t win any of those remaining October games? No problem, the Huskies play at Clemson on Nov. 13, and the Tigers barely survived Boston College on Saturday, 19-13, in their homecoming game, only because the Eagles botched a snap at the Clemson 11-yard line while driving for the winning score in the final minute.

So, one way or another, this UConn losing streak is going to end pretty soon.