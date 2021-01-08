UFC fighter Irwin Rivera arrested for attempted murder; reportedly said, ‘I killed my sisters’

Irwin Rivera Image : Getty Images

UFC bantamweight Irwin Rivera, 31, who most recently competed in September, was arrested for multiple counts of attempted murder, according to a report obtained by ESPN.

Per the report, written by ESPN Combat Sports Reporter Marc Raimondi, Rivera is accused of stabbing his two sisters, leading to wounds in their backs, arms, and heads. One sister is 22, and the other is 33. According to the report, the Boynton Beach Police Department said one victim is in stable condition, and the other is in critical condition.

According to ESPN, Rivera fled the scene. Police made contact with him around 7 a.m. and, per the report, Rivera said, “I killed my sisters.” According to the report, Rivera told police that he entered his sisters’ bedroom while they were sleeping and stabbed them with a ‘brass knuckle knife. Rivera told police that he believed he had killed his sisters and he did it because it was his purpose, told to him by a “higher power.”

Advertisement

MyMMANews’ Eric Kowal uncovered and shared a full document sent by the Boynton Beach Police regarding the incident. One sister was quoted saying, “He’s trying to kill me. Please help my sister.”

UFC offered a statement on the matter,:

“UFC is aware of the recent incident involving Irwin Rivera and subsequently received information from his management that he has been exhibiting behavior consistent with mental health issues. The allegations are extremely troubling, and the organization is currently gathering additional information. The investigation is ongoing, and any potential next steps including disciplinary action or medical attention will be determined upon the conclusion. Furthermore, UFC has informed Rivera’s management that he will not be offered a bout at this time.”

Advertisement

Former UFC Lightweight Champion and current One Championship competitor Eddie Alvarez commented on the matter publicly, saying, “This is not Irwin.”

Advertisement

Rivera’s mixed martial arts records stands at 10-6, and was scheduled to face Ray Rodriguez at UFC Fight Night 187 in March.