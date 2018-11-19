Screenshot: MMAJunkie (YouTube)

UFC flyweight Rachael Ostovich was hospitalized yesterday afternoon after suffering a broken orbital bone following an alleged domestic attack by “someone close to her.” TMZ first reported news of the hospitalization, and the Honolulu Police Department confirmed to TMZ this morning that it has opened a felony domestic violence investigation. The identity of the alleged attacker has not been revealed, and no arrests have been made.



Ostovich’s manager confirmed to ESPN today that she’d been released from a Honolulu hospital today after being treated for a broken eye socket, and MMA Fighting reports that she may have suffered “other possible injuries.” Ostovich, who is 1-1 in her UFC career, is currently slated to face Paige VanZant on the UFC’s first card on ESPN+ in January.

The UFC has yet to make any statement on the incident, though it seems unlikely that Ostovich will be able to remain on the card.