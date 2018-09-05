Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF

Moses Ali is the 79-year-old first deputy prime minister of Uganda. He is also enormously fat and wildly unathletic. Following in the footsteps of another politician who possessed a considerable girth and a dearth of athleticism, Ali embarrassed himself while trying to execute a routine physical motion at the Ugandan Premier League’s kickoff event:

Where Ali appears to beat out the departed Toronto mayor Rob Ford klutziness, at least he probably doesn’t have the crack habit ol’ Robby did. Sometimes it’s the small victories that matter most.

