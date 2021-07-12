Under-the-radar sports you should check out during the Tokyo Games

Denmark’s left back Mikkel Hansen celebrates a goal during the 2021 World Men’s Handball Championship final match between Denmark and Sweden. Image : Getty Images

There are certain sports that are staples of the Olympics, the ones that get on in prime time and take hold of the sports world when they’re going for the gold. It used to be that those sports, like gymnastics, swimming, and track, would only really show up on your TV every so often. Maybe you’d catch something on Wide World of Sports, but it certainly wasn’t like YouTube or dozens of sports channels existed.

Still, there are some sports that you still just don’t see much of outside of the Olympic cycle. The same explosion of technology allows us to see every sport in the Games, even if they’re hardly ever on American television, and getting reunited is one of the best parts of the Olympics.



Let’s get caught up on some of our favorite sports since the last time many of us saw them, shall we?

