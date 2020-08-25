Usain Bolt Attends Maskless Surprise Birthday Party, Unsurprisingly Gets COVID

Usain Bolt got the surprise of his life after his surprise birthday party when he found out he had contracted COVID-19. Image : ( AP )

Surprise! Usain Bolt has coronavirus.



Late last night, Jamaica’s health ministry confirmed a case of COVID-19 in one of the world’s most famous athletes, Usain Bolt.

Advertisement

The Olympic champion attended his huge surprise 34th birthday party on Friday with dozens of friends amid little social distancing. After calling the event “the best birthday ever,” he is now at home in quarantine.

Bolt was not the only athlete to attend his birthday bash. European soccer players Raheem Sterling and Leon Bailey, and cricket player Chris Gayle were all in attendance.

Advertisement

On Saturday, Bolt took a COVID test. He did not show any symptoms of the virus but he was planning to travel for work and wanted to “be safe” before leaving the island.

We have already seen athletes like Novak Djokovic succumb to the virus after hosting his own party and tennis tournament. The Bolt news should surprise no one. Clearly, COVID-19 does not care who you are, it can infect anyone. Even the fastest man in the world could not outrun this virus.

Jamaica has seen an uptick in COVID cases since the country started reopening national borders. The island also celebrated its independence day at the beginning of the month, which could also be the cause of the rise in cases.

Advertisement

The emerging caseload has prompted Jamaican officials to delay re-opening schools for a month and put the nation under a national curfew.

Jamaica now has 1,612 total cases. That’s about as much as the U.S. state with the fewest COVID cases, Vermont.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, the University of Alabama reported over 500 COVID infections. The school’s football team is still scheduled to open their season on September 26.