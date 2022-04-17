Instead of a World Cup taking place in the summer, we’re waiting until the late fall for the festivities to start to get to a manageable playing temperature in Qatar. The 2022 FIFA World Cup draw took place a few weeks ago, giving a path to the 37 teams still in contention to lift the trophy. Four won’t even participate in the showcase, having to still fight in playoffs to make it to Qatar.

The draw looks more even than ones from the competition’s past. That should lead to a more unpredictable tournament with few teams looking overpowered by the rest of its group. The last 32-team World Cup, as the 2026 edition expands to 48, will take less than four weeks to complete. Here’s how I believe the tournament plays out.