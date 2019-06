Photo: Rey Del Rio (Getty)

Valentina Shevchenko defended her UFC flyweight title against Jessica Eye last night, and she wrapped up the fight in the second round with one of the most devastating head-kick knockouts the world has ever seen:



Eye was out cold before she even hit mat, and remained so for an unsettling length of time while doctors attended to her. She eventually regained consciousness, and was able to get up and hug Shevchenko before leaving the octagon under her own power.